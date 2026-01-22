Publicidad

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Publicidad
Cine y TV

Premios Oscar 2026: La Academia anuncia la lista completa de nominados

Mientras que ya se esperaba que 'One Battle After Another' y 'Marty Supreme' entraran a la lista de nominados, la gran sorpresa es 'F1'. Conoce la lista completa.
jue 22 enero 2026 07:44 AM
estreno frankenstein de guillermo del toro
Guillermo del Toro dirige 'Frankenstein', su monstruo favorito desde que era un niño. Ahora, la película es una de las nominadas al Oscar 2026 por Mejor película y Mejor actor de reparto. (Foto: Netflix)

Ahora sí inician las apuestas: las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia ya se publicaron y, aunque la lista se mantiene conforme a lo esperado, hay algunas sorpresas.

Publicidad

Hoy por la mañana, Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman anunciaron la lista completa de nominados en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Los Ángeles.

One Battle After Another, escrita y dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, así como Sinners, de Ryan Coogler, fueron las películas con más nominaciones. Mientras que F1, protagonizada por Brad Pitt, entró a la lista de Mejor película.

Te recomendamos:

¿Por qué se llaman Premios Oscar?
Cine y TV

Adiós a la TV tradicional: los premios Oscar serán transmitidos solo por streaming

Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de nominados

Los Oscar 2026 se entregarán el próximo domingo 15 de marzo, de 17:00 a 20:00 horas de la CDMX.

MEJOR PELÍCULA


  • — Bugonia
  • — F1
  • — Frankenstein
  • — Hamnet
  • — Marty Supreme
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — The Secret Agent
  • — Sentimental Value
  • — Sinners
  • — Trail Dreams

MEJOR ACTRIZ


  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR


  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Lee:

¿Por qué se llaman Premios Oscar?
Cine y TV

La Academia de Hollywood cambia las reglas para votar en los Oscar

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO


  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO


  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Te puede interesar:

La Academia agrega categoría a los Oscar: reconocerá a los dobles de acción
Cine y TV

La Academia agrega categoría a los Oscar: reconocerá a los dobles de acción

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN


  • Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Antherson, One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Publicidad

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO


  • — Bugonia, Will Tracy
  • — Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
  • Hamnet, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell
  • One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Train Dreams, Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL


  • — Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
  • It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
  • Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie y Ronald Bronstein
  • Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
  • Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Lee:

Foto de Tom Cruise sonriendo y con las manos al frente saludando a sus fans en la CDMX en la alfombra roja de Misión Imposible, en mayo de 2025.
Cine y TV

Tom Cruise recibirá el Oscar Honorífico como reconocimiento a su carrera

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL


  • “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
  • — “Golden”, de KPop Demon Hunters
  • — “I Lied to You”, de Sinners
  • — “Sweet Dreams of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
  • — “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams

MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN ORIGINAL


  • Bugonia
  • — Frankenstein
  • — Hamnet
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — Sinners

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO


  • F1
  • — Frankenstein
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — Sinners
  • — Sirât

MEJOR EDICIÓN


  • — F1
  • — Marty Supreme
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — Sentimental Value
  • — Sinners
Publicidad

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA


  • — Frankenstein
  • — Marty Supreme
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — Sinners
  • — Train Dreams

En el otro extremo...

nueva-pelicula-de-jackass-2026-johnny-knoxville.jpg
Cine y TV

El epítome del absurdo vuelve al cine: Johnny Knoxville anuncia nueva película de ‘Jackass’

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA


  • The Secret Agent, Brasil
  • — It Was Just An Accident, Francia
  • — Sentimental Value, Noruega
  • — Sirât, España
  • — The Voice of Hind Rajab, Túnez

MEJOR CORTO LIVE-ACTION


  • Butcher’s Satin
  • — A Friend of Dorothy
  • — Jane Austen’s Period Drama
  • — The Singers
  • — Two People Exchanging Saliva

Te puede interesar:

Las fechas de los festivales que concentran lo mejor del cine del mundo
Cine y TV

Las fechas en 2026 de los festivales que concentran lo mejor del cine del mundo

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL


  • — The Alabama Solution
  • — Come See Me in the Good Light
  • — Cutting Through Rocks
  • — Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • — The Perfect Neighbor

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL


  • — All the Empty Rooms
  • — Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • — Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • — The Devil is Busy
  • — Perfectly a Strangeness

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES


  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • — F1
  • — Jurassic World Rebirth
  • — The Lost Bus
  • — Sinners

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO


  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • — Frankenstein
  • — Hamnet
  • — Marty Supreme
  • — Sinners

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN


  • — Frankenstein
  • — Hamnet
  • — Marty Supreme
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — Sinners

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE


  • — Frankenstein
  • — Kokuho
  • — Sinners
  • — The Smashing Machine
  • — The Ugly Stepsister

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA


  • Arco
  • — Elio
  • — KPop Demon Hunters
  • — Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • — Zootopia 2

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO


  • Butterfly
  • — Forevergreen
  • — The Girl Who Cried Pearls
  • — Retirement Plan
  • — The Three Sisters

MEJOR CASTING


  • — Hamnet
  • — Marty Supreme
  • — One Battle After Another
  • — The Secret Agent
  • — Sinners

Tags

Premios Oscar

Más acerca del autor:

Publicidad

Publicidad