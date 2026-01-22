Ahora sí inician las apuestas: las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia ya se publicaron y, aunque la lista se mantiene conforme a lo esperado, hay algunas sorpresas.
Premios Oscar 2026: La Academia anuncia la lista completa de nominados
Mientras que ya se esperaba que 'One Battle After Another' y 'Marty Supreme' entraran a la lista de nominados, la gran sorpresa es 'F1'. Conoce la lista completa.
jue 22 enero 2026 07:44 AM
Hoy por la mañana, Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman anunciaron la lista completa de nominados en el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Los Ángeles.
One Battle After Another, escrita y dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, así como Sinners, de Ryan Coogler, fueron las películas con más nominaciones. Mientras que F1, protagonizada por Brad Pitt, entró a la lista de Mejor película.
Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de nominados
Los Oscar 2026 se entregarán el próximo domingo 15 de marzo, de 17:00 a 20:00 horas de la CDMX.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- — Bugonia
- — F1
- — Frankenstein
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — The Secret Agent
- — Sentimental Value
- — Sinners
- — Trail Dreams
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- — Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- — Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- — Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- — Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- — Emma Stone, Bugonia
MEJOR ACTOR
- — Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- — Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- — Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- — Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- — Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- — Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- — Amy Madigan, Weapons
- — Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- — Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- — Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- — Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- — Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- — Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- — Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- — Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- — Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- — Paul Thomas Antherson, One Battle After Another
- — Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- — Ryan Coogler, Sinners
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- — Bugonia, Will Tracy
- — Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
- — Hamnet, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell
- — One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
- — Train Dreams, Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- — Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
- — It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
- — Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie y Ronald Bronstein
- — Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
- — Sinners, Ryan Coogler
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- — “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
- — “Golden”, de KPop Demon Hunters
- — “I Lied to You”, de Sinners
- — “Sweet Dreams of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
- — “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams
MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN ORIGINAL
- — Bugonia
- — Frankenstein
- — Hamnet
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- — F1
- — Frankenstein
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners
- — Sirât
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- — F1
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sentimental Value
- — Sinners
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- — Frankenstein
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners
- — Train Dreams
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- — The Secret Agent, Brasil
- — It Was Just An Accident, Francia
- — Sentimental Value, Noruega
- — Sirât, España
- — The Voice of Hind Rajab, Túnez
MEJOR CORTO LIVE-ACTION
- — Butcher’s Satin
- — A Friend of Dorothy
- — Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- — The Singers
- — Two People Exchanging Saliva
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- — The Alabama Solution
- — Come See Me in the Good Light
- — Cutting Through Rocks
- — Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- — The Perfect Neighbor
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- — All the Empty Rooms
- — Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- — Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- — The Devil is Busy
- — Perfectly a Strangeness
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- — F1
- — Jurassic World Rebirth
- — The Lost Bus
- — Sinners
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- — Frankenstein
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — Sinners
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- — Frankenstein
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners
MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE
- — Frankenstein
- — Kokuho
- — Sinners
- — The Smashing Machine
- — The Ugly Stepsister
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- — Arco
- — Elio
- — KPop Demon Hunters
- — Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- — Zootopia 2
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- — Butterfly
- — Forevergreen
- — The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- — Retirement Plan
- — The Three Sisters
MEJOR CASTING
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — The Secret Agent
- — Sinners
