Premios Oscar 2026: La Academia anuncia la lista completa de nominados

Mientras que ya se esperaba que 'One Battle After Another' y 'Marty Supreme' entraran a la lista de nominados, la gran sorpresa es 'F1'. Conoce la lista completa.

Guillermo del Toro dirige 'Frankenstein', su monstruo favorito desde que era un niño. Ahora, la película es una de las nominadas al Oscar 2026 por Mejor película y Mejor actor de reparto. (Foto: Netflix)