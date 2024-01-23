Después de mucha espera, de premiaciones previas en las que Oppenheimer devoró todo a su paso, hoy por fin se dieron a conocer las y los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 , presentadas por Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid desde Los Ángeles.
Y el Oscar es para… Esta es la lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2024
La Academia de Hollywood por fin dio a conocer quiénes son las y los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.
mar 23 enero 2024 10:39 AM
Como adelanto, Oppenheimer arrasó y se llevó 13 nominaciones en total, tanto en las categorías principales como en categorías técnicas. Le siguen Poor Things y Killers of the Flower Moon con 11 y 10 candidaturas respectivamente.
Una bonita sorpresa es que La sociedad de la nieve, de J.A. Bayona, tiene dos nominaciones: Mejor película internacional y Maquillaje y peluquería.
La gala de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el próximo 10 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. En la Ciudad de México iniciará a las 18:00 horas y durará alrededor de tres horas y media.
Jimmy Kimmel será el conductor del evento por cuarta ocasión.
Nominaciones al Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a pig
- Ninety-five senses
- Our uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of fortune
- Red, white and blue
- The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La sociedad de la nieve
Mejor guión adaptado
- American fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor things
- The zone of interest
Mejor guión original
- Anatomy of a fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May december
- Past lives
Mejor actor en un papel principal
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman DOmingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamati - The holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American fiction
Mejor actriz en un papel principal
- Annette Bening - Nyad
- Lily Gladston - Killers
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor película animada
- El niño y la garza
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
Mejor fotografía
- El Conde
- Killers of the flower moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor dirección
- Justin Thiet - Anatomy of a fall
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor things
- Jonathan Glazer - The zone of interest
Mejor documental
- Bobi Wine: the people’s presidente
- The eternal memory
- Four daughters
- To kill a tiger
- 20 days in Mariupol
Mejor documental corto
- The ABCs of book banning
- The barber of little rock
- Island in between
- The last repair soho
- Nai nai & Wài Pó
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor película internacional
- Io capitano - Italia
- Perfect Days - Japón
- La sociedad de la nieve - España
- The teacher's lounge - Alemania
- The zone of interest - Reino Unido
Mejor canción original
- “The fire inside” - Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m just Ken” - Barbie
- “It never went away” - American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)” - The Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What was I made for?” - Barbie
Mejor banda sonora
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Oscar 2024: nominaciones a Mejor película
- American fiction
- Anatomy of a fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- The Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The creator
- Maestro
- Mission impossible: dead reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- The zone of interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The creator
- Godzilla minus one
- Guardians of the galaxy
- Mission impossible
- Napoleón