Y el Oscar es para… Esta es la lista completa de nominados al Oscar 2024

La Academia de Hollywood por fin dio a conocer quiénes son las y los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024.
mar 23 enero 2024 10:39 AM
los nominados al oscar 2024
Te decimos la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2024

Después de mucha espera, de premiaciones previas en las que Oppenheimer devoró todo a su paso, hoy por fin se dieron a conocer las y los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024 , presentadas por Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid desde Los Ángeles.

Como adelanto, Oppenheimer arrasó y se llevó 13 nominaciones en total, tanto en las categorías principales como en categorías técnicas. Le siguen Poor Things y Killers of the Flower Moon con 11 y 10 candidaturas respectivamente.

Una bonita sorpresa es que La sociedad de la nieve, de J.A. Bayona, tiene dos nominaciones: Mejor película internacional y Maquillaje y peluquería.

¿Cuándo son los Oscar 2024? Fecha y horarios

La gala de los Premios de la Academia se realizará el próximo 10 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. En la Ciudad de México iniciará a las 18:00 horas y durará alrededor de tres horas y media.

Jimmy Kimmel será el conductor del evento por cuarta ocasión.

Nominaciones al Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados

Mejor actor en un papel secundario


  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto


  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Mejor cortometraje animado


  • Letter to a pig
  • Ninety-five senses
  • Our uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko

Mejor diseño de vestuario


  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleón
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor cortometraje de acción real


  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of fortune
  • Red, white and blue
  • The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería


  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La sociedad de la nieve

Mejor guión adaptado


  • American fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor things
  • The zone of interest

Mejor guión original


  • Anatomy of a fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May december
  • Past lives

Mejor actor en un papel principal


  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman DOmingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamati - The holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American fiction

Mejor actriz en un papel principal


  • Annette Bening - Nyad
  • Lily Gladston - Killers
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor película animada


  • El niño y la garza
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Mejor fotografía


  • El Conde
  • Killers of the flower moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor dirección


  • Justin Thiet - Anatomy of a fall
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor things
  • Jonathan Glazer - The zone of interest

Mejor documental


  • Bobi Wine: the people’s presidente
  • The eternal memory
  • Four daughters
  • To kill a tiger
  • 20 days in Mariupol

Mejor documental corto


  • The ABCs of book banning
  • The barber of little rock
  • Island in between
  • The last repair soho
  • Nai nai & Wài Pó

Mejor edición


  • Anatomy of a fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor película internacional


  • Io capitano - Italia
  • Perfect Days - Japón
  • La sociedad de la nieve - España
  • The teacher's lounge - Alemania
  • The zone of interest - Reino Unido

Publicidad

Mejor canción original


  • “The fire inside” - Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m just Ken” - Barbie
  • “It never went away” - American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A song for my people)” - The Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What was I made for?” - Barbie

Mejor banda sonora


  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Oscar 2024: nominaciones a Mejor película

  • American fiction
  • Anatomy of a fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de producción


  • Barbie
  • The Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido


  • The creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission impossible: dead reckoning
  • Oppenheimer
  • The zone of interest

Mejores efectos visuales


  • The creator
  • Godzilla minus one
  • Guardians of the galaxy
  • Mission impossible
  • Napoleón

