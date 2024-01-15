Oppenheimer, la épica película de Christopher Nolan sobre la creación de la bomba atómica, arrasó la noche del domingo en los Critics Choice Awards 2024 al ganar el premio a Mejor Película y otros siete galardones, mientras se enciende la carrera a los Oscar.
'Oppenheimer' arrasa en los Critics Choice Awards 2024: Acá todos los ganadores
El largometraje, con una recaudación de mil millones de dólares y clara favorita para los Premios Oscar en marzo próximo, también ganó los premios a Mejor Director, Actor de Reparto, Cinematografía, Banda Sonora, Conjunto, Montaje y Efectos Visuales.
Pese al dominio de Oppenheimer, el resto de categorías de interpretación premiaron a otras películas en la gala, una de las grandes citas previas a los Oscar, que este año se celebran el 10 de marzo.
Aunque Barbie -la otra mitad del fenómeno taquillero del verano pasado Barbenheimer- no ha conseguido hasta ahora hacerse con los principales galardones de esta temporada de premios, recibió una lluvia de honores en otras categorías.
Los Critics Choice Awards, elegidos por casi 600 miembros de la mayor organización de críticos de Norteamérica, organizaron una alfombra roja y una lujosa gala en un antiguo hangar de aeropuerto de Los Ángeles para las grandes estrellas de Hollywood.
Esta es la lista completa de ganadores de los
Critics Choice Awards 2024:
Mejor Película
- Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Mejor Director
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Actor
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers (GANADOR)
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Emma Stone - Poor Things (GANADORA)
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Charles Melton - May December
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers (GANADORA)
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers (GANADOR)
- Abby Ryder Fortson - Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Ariana Greenblatt - Barbie
- Calah Lane - Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner - Anatomy of a Fall
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles - The Creator
Mejor Película de Animación
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (GANADORA)
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor Conjunto Actoral
- Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction (GANADOR)
- Kelly Fremon Craig - Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Tony McNamara - Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Original
- Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach - Barbie (GANADORAS)
- Samy Burch - May December
- Alex Convery - Air
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer - Maestro
- David Hemingson - The Holdovers
- Celine Song - Past Lives
Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa
- Anatomy of a Fall (GANADORA)
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino - La sociedad de la nieve
- Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Jacqueline Durran - Barbie (GANADORA)
- Lindy Hemming - Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington - Poor Things
- Jacqueline West - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates y David Crossman - Napoleon
Mejor Montaje
- Jennifer Lame - Oppenheimer (GANADORA)
- William Goldenberg - Air
- Nick Houy - Barbie
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro - Maestro
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer - Barbie (GANADORAS)
- Suzie Davies y Charlotte Dirickx - Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman - Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis - Killers of the Flower Moon
- James Price, Shona Heath y Szusza Mihalek - Poor Things
- Adam Stockhausen y Kris Moran - Asteroid City
Mejor Fotografía
- Hoyte van Hoytema - Oppenheimer (GANADOR)
- Matthew Libatique - Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto - Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan - Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren - Saltburn
Mejor Canción
- "I'm just Ken" - Barbie (GANADORA)
- "Dance the Night" - Barbie
- "Peaches" - La película de Super Mario Bros.
- "Road to Freedom" - Rustin
- "This Wish" - Wish
- "What Was I Made For?" - Barbie
Mejor peluquería y maquillaje
- Barbie (GANADORA)
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Mejor Serie Dramática
- Sucesión - HBO Max (GANADORA)
- The Crown - Netflix
- The Diplomat - Netflix
- The Last of Us - HBO Max
- Loki - Disney+
- The Morning Show - Apple TV+
- Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños - Paramount+
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty - HBO Max
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- The Bear - FX (GANADORA)
- Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Barry - HBO Max
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video
- Poker Face - Peacock
- Reservation Dogs - FX
- Shrinking - Apple TV+
- What We Do In The Shadows - FX
Mejor Actor de Serie Dramática
- Kieran Culkin, Succession - HBO Max (GANADOR)
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki - Disney+
- Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad primigenia - FX
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - HBO Max
- Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent - ABC
- Jeremy Strong, Succession - HBO Max
Mejor Actriz de Serie Dramática
- Sarah Snook, Succession - HBO Max (GANADORA)
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show - Apple TV+
- Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: City Primeval - FX
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - HBO Max
- Keri Russell, El diplomático - Netflix
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show - Apple TV+
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una serie dramática
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show - Apple TV+ (GANADOR)
- Khalid Abdalla, The Crown - Netflix
- Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told - Apple TV+
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession - HBO Max
- Ke Huy Quan, Loki - Disney+
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat - Netflix
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una serie dramática
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix (GANADORA)
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show - Apple TV+
- Sophia Di Martino, Loki - Disney+
- Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Nuevos mundos extraños - Paramount+
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show - Apple TV+
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets - Showtime
Mejor Actor de serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - FX (GANADOR)
- Bill Hader, Barry - HBO Max
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building - Hulu
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do In The Shadowss - FX
- Drew Tarver, The Other Two - HBO Max
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs - FX
Mejor Actriz de serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - FX (GANADORA)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere - HBO Max
- Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs - FX
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face - Peacock
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear - FX (GANADOR)
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso - Apple TV+
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking - Apple TV+
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows - FX
- James Marsden, Jury Duty - Amazon Freevee
- Henry Winkler, Barry - HBO Max
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una serie de comedia
- Meryl Streep, Only Murder in the Building - Hulu (GANADORA)
- Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs - FX
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Prime Video
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary - ABC
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking - Apple TV+
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Beef - Netflix (GANADORA)
- Daisy Jones y los Seis - Prime Video)
- Fargo - FX
- Fellow Travelers - Showtime
- Lessons in Chemistry - Apple TV+
- Love & Death - HBO Max
- A Murder at the End of the World - FX
- A Small Light (National Geographic)
Mejor Actor de Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
- Steven Yeun, Beef - Netflix (GANADOR)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers - Showtime
- Tom Holland, The Crowded Room - Apple TV+
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Paramount+
- Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie - Peacock
- Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial - Showtime
Mejor Actriz de Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
- Ali Wong, Beef - Netflix (GANADORA)
- Carla Gugino, The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
- Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You - Hulu
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry - Apple TV+
- Bel Powley, A Small Light - National Geographic
- Sydney Sweeney, Reality - HBO Max
- Juno Temple, Fargo - FX
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers - Showtime (GANADOR)
- Taylor Kitsch, Painkiller - Netflix
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death - HBO Max
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry - Apple TV+
- Liev Schreiber, A Small Light - National Geographic
- Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers - HBO Max
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
- Maria Bello, Beef - Netflix (GANADORA)
- Billie Boullet, A Small Light - National Geographic
- Willa Fitzgerald, The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry - Apple TV+
- Mary McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six - Prime Video
Mejor Serie en Lengua Extranjera
- Lupin - Netflix (GANADORA)
- Bargain - Paramount+
- The Glory - Netflix
- The Good Mothers - Hulu
- The Interpreter of Silence - HuluMask Girl - Netflix
- Moving - Hulu
Mejor Serie de Animación
- Scott Pilgrim despega - Netflix (GANADORA)
- Bluey - Disney+
- Bob's Burgers - Fox
- Harley Quinn - HBO Max
- Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
- Young Love - HBO Max
Mejor Programa de Entrevistas
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - HBO Max (GANADOR)
- The Graham Norton Show - BBC America
- Jimmy Kimmel Live - ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show - NBC
- Late Night with Seth Meyers - NBC
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - CBS
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- John Mulaney: Baby J - Netflix (GANADOR)
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool - Netflix
- Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits - Prime Video
- John Early: Now More Than Ever - HBO Max
- Trevor Noah: Where Was I - Netflix
- Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer - Netflix
Career Achievement Award: Harrison Ford
SeeHer Award: America Ferrera
Con información de AF