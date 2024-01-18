La temporada de reconocer a lo mejor del cine sigue y ahora toca el turno de los Premios Bafta 2024 que hoy dieron a conocer su lista completa de nominados y, ¿adivina qué? Oppenheimer es la película con más nominaciones en esta edición pues compite a 13 categorías, incluidas Mejor película, Mejor director y Mejor actor.
¡Ahora siguen los Bafta 2024! Estos son los nominados
Spoiler alert: ‘Oppenheimer’ sigue dándolo todo y es la película con más nominaciones en esta edición de los premios británicos, seguida de 'Poor Things'.
jue 18 enero 2024
Otra producción que la sigue rompiendo este año es Poor Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos, que alcanzó 11 nominaciones de la academia británica, mientras que Killers of the flower moon, de Scorsese, y The Zone of Interest, de Glazer, se llevaron nueve candidaturas respectivamente.
¿Cuándo son los Bafta 2024?
Los premios se entregarán el 18 de febrero, en el Royal Hall Festival de Londres y el actor escocés David Tennant será el conductor de este año.
Premios Bafta 2024: lista completa de nominados
Mejor Película
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Película Británica Sobresaliente
- All of Us Strangers
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- The Deepest Breath
- The Great Escaper
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleón
- The Old Oak
- One Life
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Tetris
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Debut Sobresaliente de un Escritor Británico, Director o Productor
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- The End We Start From
- How to Have Sex
- If the Streets Were on Fire
- Is There Anybody Out There?
- Polite Society
- Rye Lane
- Scrapper
Mejor Película en lengua no inglesa
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Eight Mountains
- Fallen Leaves
- Past Lives
- La sociedad de la nieve
- The Taste of Things
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Documental
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- The Deepest Breath
- High & Low – John Galliano
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Super Mario Bros. La película
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Mejor Director
- Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
- Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
- Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
- Greta Gerwig - Barbie
- Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
- Molly Manning Walker - How to Have Sex
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Celine Song - Past Lives
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Sofia Coppola - Priscilla
- Raine Allen Miller - Rye Lane
- Emerald Fennell - Saltburn
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Mejor Guion Original
- Air
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Dumb Money
- The Killer
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actriz Protagonista
- Annette Bening -Nyad
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Greta Lee - Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of The Flower Moon
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How to Have Sex
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Mejor Actor Protagonista
- Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- George MacKay - Femme
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Cara Jade Myers - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore - May December
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Anthony - One Life
- Ben Whishaw - Passages
- Dominic Sessa -The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
- Jamie Bell - All of Us Strangers
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro -Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Elenco
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
Mejor Cinematografía
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
Mejor Edición
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Wonka
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores Efectos Especiales Visuales
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Mejor Sonido
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleón
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Animación Corta Británica
- Crab Day
- Sweet Like Lemons
- The Smeds and the Smoos
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
- World to Roam
Mejor Cortometraje Británico
- Essex Girls
- Festival of Slaps
- Finding Alaa
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Jill, Uncredited
- Mighty Penguins
- The One Note Man
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow