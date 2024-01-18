¡Ahora siguen los Bafta 2024! Estos son los nominados

Otra producción que la sigue rompiendo este año es Poor Things, de Yorgos Lanthimos, que alcanzó 11 nominaciones de la academia británica, mientras que Killers of the flower moon, de Scorsese, y The Zone of Interest, de Glazer, se llevaron nueve candidaturas respectivamente.

¿Cuándo son los Bafta 2024?

Los premios se entregarán el 18 de febrero, en el Royal Hall Festival de Londres y el actor escocés David Tennant será el conductor de este año.

Premios Bafta 2024: lista completa de nominados

Mejor Película

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Película Británica Sobresaliente

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleón

The Old Oak

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Debut Sobresaliente de un Escritor Británico, Director o Productor