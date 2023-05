¿Tigres ya es un grande del futbol mexicano?

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MAY 28: Guido Pizarro of Tigres lifts the champions trophy after the final second leg match between Chivas and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2023 Liga MX at Akron Stadium on May 28, 2023 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

(Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)