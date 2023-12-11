Publicidad

‘Barbenheimmer’ lidera las nominaciones de los Golden Globes 2024

La sorpresa de este año con las nominaciones fue ‘Super Mario Bros. La película’, que podría ganar tres premios.
lun 11 diciembre 2023 11:36 AM
Barbie, Oppenheimer y Super Mario Bros. La Película están en la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024.
Barbie y Oppenheimer son las películas con más nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2024. La sorpresa fueron las tres nominaciones de Super Mario Bros. La Película.

Después de mucha polémica, tras señalamientos de racismo y corrupción, los Globos de Oro vuelven ahora con nuevos propietarios, un cambio en el canal de televisión y un jurado nuevo. Hoy, después de muchos altibajos, se presentó la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024.

Durante décadas, la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood controló la entrega de estos reconocimientos, sin embargo todo cambió tras la publicación en 2021 de una investigación hecha por Los Angeles Times. Integrantes de la HFPA fueron señalados de poco profesionales, de hacer comentarios misóginos, sexistas y racistas, de no tener en sus filas a ningún jurado negro, además de aceptar regalos lujosos.

Al año siguiente, la ceremonia fue boicoteada y en 2023 tuvo una recepción pobrísima. En junio de este año, fueron comprados por inversores privados y la HFPA se disolvió.

¿Cuándo son los Globos de Oro 2024?

Ahora sí, teniendo todo el contexto, te contamos que la ceremonia se realizará en menos de un mes: el domingo 7 de enero de 2024 a las 19:00 horas (de Ciudad de México) y durará alrededor de tres horas.

Lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024 (películas)

Mejor película de drama

  • Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  • Maestro (Netflix)
  • Past Lives (A24)
  • The Zone of Interest (A24)
  • Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Mejor película, comedia o musical

  • Barbie (Warner Bros.)
  • Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
  • American Fiction (MGM)
  • The Holdovers (Focus Features)
  • May December (Netflix)
  • Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and The Heron – Studio Ghibli
  • Elemental – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Universal Pictures
  • Suzume – Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment
  • Wish – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla (nueva categoría)

  • Barbie – Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 – Paramount Pictures
  • Oppenheimer – Universal Pictures
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Universal Pictures
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – AMC Theatres Distribution

Mejor director

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor guion

  • Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Poor Things — Tony McNamara
  • Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
  • Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
  • Past Lives — Celine Song
  • Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor actuación de un actor, drama

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Andrew Scott – All of us Strangers

Mejor actuación de una actriz, drama

  • Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening — Nyad
  • Greta Lee — Past Lives
  • Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Mejor actuación de un actor, comedia o musical

  • Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
  • Matt Damon — Air
  • Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
  • Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Mejor actuación de una actriz, comedia o musical

  • Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman – May December
  • Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
  • Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
  • Charles Melton — May December
  • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster — Nyad
  • Julianne Moore — May December
  • Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

  • Anatomy of a Fall – Francia
  • Fallen Leaves – Finlandia
  • Io Capitano – Italia
  • Past Lives – Estados Unidos
  • Society of the Snow – España
  • The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido/Estados Unidos

Mejor score

  • Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
  • Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
  • Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

Mejor canción original

  • Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” de Billie Eilish y Finneas
  • Barbie — “Dance the Night” de Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
  • She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” de Bruce Springsteen y Patti Scialfa
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, y John Spiker
  • Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • Rustin — “Road to Freedom” de Lenny Kravitz

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024 (series)

Mejor serie de televisión, drama

  • 1923 (Paramount+)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Succession (HBO)

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • The Bear (FX)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Barry (HBO)

Mejor serie de televisión limitada, antología o película para la TV

  • All the Light We Cannot See – Netflix
  • Beef – Netflix
  • Daisy Jones & the Six – Prime Video
  • Fargo – FX
  • Fellow Travelers - Showtime
  • Lessons in Chemistry - Apple TV+

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión, drama

  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession
  • Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión, drama

  • Helen Mirren — 1923
  • Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell — The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook — Succession
  • Imelda Staunton — The Crown
  • Emma Stone — The Curse

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
  • Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
  • Elle Fanning – The Great

Mejor actor en serie de televisión, musical o comedia

  • Bill Hader — Barry
  • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel — Shrinking
  • Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
  • James Marsden — Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
  • Alan Ruck — Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
  • Abby Elliott — The Bear
  • Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
  • Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película para la televisión

  • Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Jon Hamm — Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Steven Yeun — Beef

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película para la televisión

  • Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
  • Juno Temple — Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
  • Ali Wong — Beef

Mejor actuación en stand-up comedy o televisión

  • Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
  • Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
  • Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
  • Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

