La espera terminó. Este domingo 15 de marzo por fin se realizó la entrega de los Premios Oscar 2026, organizada por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas estadounidense en su tradicional sede el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood de Los Ángeles. ¿Quienes son los ganadores y cuales fueron los detalles y las sorpresas de la ceremonia? Acá te contamos.
Premios Oscar 2026: 'One Battle After Another', la gran ganadora de la noche
One Battle After Another, escrita y dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, así como Sinners, de Ryan Coogler, fueron las películas con más nominaciones. Una sorpresa de esta edición es que la cinta protagonizada por Brad Pitt F1 la película también compite por el máximo galardón de la noche.
De hecho, la cinta One Battle After Another, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio y Teyana Taylor, fue la la segunda película con más nominaciones al Oscar 2026 (con 13) y logró una recaudación de 207.04 millones de dólares de ventas en taquilla. Ganó la categoría más importante de la noche a Mejor Película.
En el caso de Sinners ha sido un rotundo éxito, pues rompió el récord histórico de 16 nominaciones en esta edición. ¿Y cómo le fue en la taquilla? Agárrate porque la cinta estrenada en abril del año pasado recaudó 368.3 millones de dólares a nivel mundial.
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Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de nominados y ganadores
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- — Bugonia
- — F1
- — Frankenstein
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another - GANADORA
- — The Secret Agent
- — Sentimental Value
- — Sinners
- — Trail Dreams
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- — Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - GANADORA
- — Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- — Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- — Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- — Emma Stone, Bugonia
MEJOR ACTOR
- — Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- — Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- — Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- — Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - GANADOR
- — Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Dios es bueno (…) sé que quieren que lo hagan bien y quiero hacerlo bien porque ustedes creen en mí. Voy a seguir siendo mejor y voy a seguir siendo la mejor versión de mí.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- — Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- — Amy Madigan, Weapons - GANADORA
- — Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- — Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- — Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- — Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- — Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- — Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- — Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
El actor estadounidense de 65 años fue el triunfador de esta categoría, sin embargo no estuvo presente en la premiación.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- — Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
- — Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- — Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- — Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- — Ryan Coogler, Sinners
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- — Bugonia, Will Tracy
- — Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
- — Hamnet, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell
- — One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson - GANADOR
- — Train Dreams, Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar
Escribí esta película para mis hijos, para pedirles perdón por el mundo que les vamos a dejar
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- — Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
- — It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi
- — Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie y Ronald Bronstein
- — Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
- — Sinners, Ryan Coogler - GANADOR
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- — “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless
- — “Golden”, de KPop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- — “I Lied to You”, de Sinners
- — “Sweet Dreams of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!
- — “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams
MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN ORIGINAL
- — Bugonia
- — Frankenstein
- — Hamnet
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners - GANADORA
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- — F1 - GANADOR
- — Frankenstein
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners
- — Sirât
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- — Bugonia
- — Frankenstein
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners - GANADOR
- — Hamnet
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- — F1
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another - GANADOR
- — Sentimental Value
- — Sinners
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- — Frankenstein
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners (Autumn Durald) - GANADORA
- — Train Dreams
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
- — The Secret Agent, Brasil
- — It Was Just An Accident, Francia
- — Sentimental Value, Noruega - GANADORA
- — Sirât, España
- — The Voice of Hind Rajab, Túnez
MEJOR CORTO LIVE-ACTION
- — Butcher’s Satin
- — A Friend of Dorothy
- — Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- — The Singers - GANADOR
- — Two People Exchanging Saliva - GANADORES
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- — The Alabama Solution
- — Come See Me in the Good Light
- — Cutting Through Rocks
- — Mr. Nobody Against Putin - GANADOR
- — The Perfect Neighbor
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- — All the Empty Rooms - GANADOR
- — Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- — Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- — The Devil is Busy
- — Perfectly a Strangeness
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- — Avatar: Fire and Ash - GANADOR
- — F1
- — Jurassic World Rebirth
- — The Lost Bus
- — Sinners
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- — Avatar: Fire and Ash
- — Frankenstein - GANADOR
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — Sinners
Anna Wintour y Anne Hathaway fueron las encargadas de dar el premio en esta categoría, que ganó Frankenstein. Con esto, inicia la campaña promocional de The Devil Wears Prada.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- — Frankenstein - GANADOR
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another
- — Sinners
MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE
- — Frankenstein - GANADOR
- — Kokuho
- — Sinners
- — The Smashing Machine
- — The Ugly Stepsister
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- — Arco
- — Elio
- — KPop Demon Hunters - GANADORA
- — Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- — Zootopia 2
Esto es para Corea y para los coreanos en todos lados
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- — Butterfly
- — Forevergreen
- — The Girl Who Cried Pearls - GANADOR
- — Retirement Plan
- — The Three Sisters
MEJOR CASTING
- — Hamnet
- — Marty Supreme
- — One Battle After Another / Cassandra Kulukundis - GANADORA
- — The Secret Agent
- — Sinners