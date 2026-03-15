Premios Oscar 2026: 'One Battle After Another', la gran ganadora de la noche

One Battle After Another, escrita y dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, así como Sinners, de Ryan Coogler, fueron las películas con más nominaciones. Una sorpresa de esta edición es que la cinta protagonizada por Brad Pitt F1 la película también compite por el máximo galardón de la noche.

De hecho, la cinta One Battle After Another, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio y Teyana Taylor, fue la la segunda película con más nominaciones al Oscar 2026 (con 13) y logró una recaudación de 207.04 millones de dólares de ventas en taquilla. Ganó la categoría más importante de la noche a Mejor Película.

En el caso de Sinners ha sido un rotundo éxito, pues rompió el récord histórico de 16 nominaciones en esta edición. ¿Y cómo le fue en la taquilla? Agárrate porque la cinta estrenada en abril del año pasado recaudó 368.3 millones de dólares a nivel mundial.

Mira los looks más destacados de la red carpet

Premios Oscar 2026: Lista completa de nominados y ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA

— Bugonia

— F1

— Frankenstein

— Hamnet

— Marty Supreme

— One Battle After Another - GANADORA

— The Secret Agent

— Sentimental Value

— Sinners

— Trail Dreams

MEJOR ACTRIZ

— Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - GANADORA

— Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Rose Byrne, — Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson, — Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Renate Reinsve, — Emma Stone, Bugonia

MEJOR ACTOR

— Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Timothée Chalamet, — Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio, — Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Ethan Hawke, — Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - GANADOR

— Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Dios es bueno (…) sé que quieren que lo hagan bien y quiero hacerlo bien porque ustedes creen en mí. Voy a seguir siendo mejor y voy a seguir siendo la mejor versión de mí. Michael B. Jordan

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

— Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Elle Fanning, — Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, — Amy Madigan, Weapons - GANADORA

— Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Wunmi Mosaku, — Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

— Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro, — Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Jacob Elordi, — Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Delroy Lindo, — Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - GANADOR

— Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

El actor estadounidense de 65 años fue el triunfador de esta categoría, sin embargo no estuvo presente en la premiación.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

— Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Chloé Zhao, — Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Josh Safdie, — Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - GANADOR

— Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Joachim Trier, — Ryan Coogler, Sinners

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

— Bugonia , Will Tracy

, Will Tracy — Frankenstein , Guillermo del Toro

, Guillermo del Toro — Hamnet , Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell

, Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell — One Battle After Another , Paul Thomas Anderson - GANADOR

— Train Dreams, Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar

Escribí esta película para mis hijos, para pedirles perdón por el mundo que les vamos a dejar Paul Thomas Anderson

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

— Blue Moon , Robert Kaplow

, Robert Kaplow — It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi

Jafar Panahi — Marty Supreme , Josh Safdie y Ronald Bronstein

, Josh Safdie y Ronald Bronstein — Sentimental Value , Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt

, Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt — Sinners, Ryan Coogler - GANADOR

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

— “Dear Me”, de Diane Warren: Relentless

“Dear Me”, de — “Golden”, de KPop Demon Hunters - GANADORA

— “I Lied to You”, de Sinners

— “Sweet Dreams of Joy”, de Viva Verdi!

— “Train Dreams”, de Train Dreams

EJAE y Mark Sonnenblick con el galardón a Mejor Canción Original por "Golden" de “KPop Demon Hunters". (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

MEJOR COMPOSICIÓN ORIGINAL

— Bugonia

— Frankenstein

— Hamnet

— One Battle After Another

— Sinners - GANADORA

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

— F1 - GANADOR

— Frankenstein

— One Battle After Another

— Sinners

— Sirât

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

— Bugonia

— Frankenstein

— One Battle After Another

— Sinners - GANADOR

— Hamnet

MEJOR EDICIÓN

— F1

— Marty Supreme

— One Battle After Another - GANADOR

— Sentimental Value

— Sinners

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

— Frankenstein

— Marty Supreme

— One Battle After Another

— Sinners (Autumn Durald) - GANADORA

— Train Dreams

Autumn Durald, directora de fotografía de Sinners fue la primera mujer en ganar esta categoría de los Oscars. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA