Si los Critic's Choice Awards son un preámbulo (y presagio) de los Premios Oscar, entonces la polémica de las últimas semanas hizo mella a Emilia Pérez y la película quedó prácticamente fuera de la contienda pues no ganó ninguno de los premios principales de los premios de la crítica.
‘Emilia Pérez’ queda fuera: los ganadores de los Critic’s Choice Awards
La película francomexicana, que ha sido fuertemente criticada por su insensibilidad al abordar el tema de las desapariciones en México y el narcotráfico y la violencia, además de los comentarios racista y clasistas del director Jacques Audiard y algunas antiguas publicaciones islamófobas y racistas que hizo la protagonista Karla Sofía Gascón, se llevó los premios de Mejor canción por "El Mal", Mejor actriz de reparto para Zoe Saldaña y Mejor película extranjera.
Sin embargo, nadie del equipo de Emilia Pérez hizo algún comentario en referencia a Gascón luego de que la actriz española fue vetada por Netflix y no la llevó a ninguna de las premiaciones y eventos previos a los Oscar, a pesar de que estaba nominada.
Ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025: Películas
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Ganadora: Anora
- Un completo desconocido
- The Brutalist
- Cónclave
- Dune: Parte dos
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Substance
- Wicked
MEJOR ACTOR
- Ganador: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig – Queer
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Cónclave
- Hugh Grant – Hereje
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Ganadora: Demi Moore – The Substance
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Mi única familia
- Angelina Jolie – Maria
- Mikey Madison – Anora
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ganador: Kieran Culkin – A real pain
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
- Edward Norton – Un completo desconocido
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Denzel Washington – Gladiador II
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Ganadora: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
- Danielle Deadwyler – La lección de piano
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Margaret Qualley – The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini – Cónclave
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN JOVEN
- Ganadora: Maisy Stella – Mi yo del futuro
- Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
- Izaac Wang – Didi
- Alisha Weir – Abigail
- Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet
MEJOR REPARTO
- Ganadora: Cónclave
- Anora
- Emilia Pérez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Ganador: Jon M. Chu – Wicked
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Edward Berger – Cónclave
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Parte dos
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Ganadora: Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – Septiembre 5
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Ganador: Peter Straughan – Cónclave
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Parte dos
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Ganador: Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
- Alice Brooks – Wicked
- Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
- Stéphane Fontaine – Cónclave
- Greig Fraser – Dune: Parte dos
- Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Ganadores: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
- Suzie Davies – Cónclave
- Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiador II
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte dos
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ganador: Marco Costa – Challengers
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Nick Emerson – Cónclave
- David Jancso – The Brutalist
- Joe Walker – Dune: Parte dos
- Hansjörg Weißbrich – Septiembre 5
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Ganador: Paul Tazewell – Wicked
- Lisy Christl – Cónclave
- Linda Muir – Nosferatu
- Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
- Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte dos
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiador II
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
- Ganadores: Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte dos
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – Un hombre diferente
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Ganadores: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte dos
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiador II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
- Visual Effects Team – The Substance
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – El planeta de los simios: nuevo reino
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Ganadora: Robot salvaje
- Flow
- Intensamente 2
- Memorias de un caracol
- Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Ganadora: Un dolor real & Deadpool y Wolverine
- Cómplices del engaño
- Mi yo del futuro
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- Ganadora: Emilia Pérez
- All We Imagine as Light
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Ganadores: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
- Volker Bertelmann – Cónclave
- Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
- Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Ganadora: “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
- "Beautiful That Way" – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
- "Compress / Repress" – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
- "Harper and Will Go West" – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
- "Kiss the Sky" – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
- "Mi Camino" – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2025: series de televisión
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Ganadora: Shogun (FX / Hulu)
- El Jackal (Peacock)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Evil (Paramount+)
- Industry (HBO | Max)
- Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
- The Old Man (FX)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Ganador: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
- Eddie Redmayne – El Jackal (Peacock)
- Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Ganadora: Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
- Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)
- Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Anna Sawai – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Ganador: Tadanobu Asano – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
- Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)
- Takehiro Hira – ShÅgun (FX / Hulu)
- John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
- Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Ganadora: Moeka Hoshi – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
- Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ganadora: Hacks (HBO Max)
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- English Teacher (FX)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
- St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ganador: Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ganadora: Jean Smart – Hacks (Max)
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (Max)
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ganador: Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks (Max)
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ganadora: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (Max)
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
- Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
- Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
MEJOR MINISERIE
- Ganadora: Baby Reinder (Netflix)
- Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
- The Penguin (HBO | Max)
- Ripley (Netflix)
- True Detective: Night Country (Max)
- We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Ganadora: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
- The Great Lillian Hall (Max)
- It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
- Música (Prime Video)
- Out of My Mind (Disney+)
- V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Ganador: Colin Farrell – The Penguin (Max)
- Richard Gadd – Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
- Kevin Kline – Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
- Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Ganadora: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (Max)
- Cate Blanchett – Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (Max)
- Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (Max)
- Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
- Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Ganador: Liev Schreiber – La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (Max)
- Hugh Grant – The Regime (Max)
- Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
- Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
- Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Ganadora: Jessica Gunning – Bebé Reno (Netflix)
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)
- Leila George – Desprecio (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (Max)
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (Max)
MEJOR SERIE EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
- Ganadora: El juego del calamar (Netflix)
- Acapulco (Apple TV+)
- Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
- La Máquina (Hulu)
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
- My Brilliant Friend (Max)
- Pachinko (Apple TV+)
- Senna (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
- Ganadora: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
- Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
- Bluey (Disney+)
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Invincible (Prime Video)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- Ganadora: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
- Hot Ones (YouTube)
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- Ganadora: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
- Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
- Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (Max)