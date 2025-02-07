Publicidad

Síguenos en nuestras redes sociales:

Publicidad
Cine y TV

‘Emilia Pérez’ queda fuera: los ganadores de los Critic’s Choice Awards

La película de ‘Emilia Pérez’ se quedó sin los premios de las categorías principales. Acá la lista de todos los ganadores.
vie 07 febrero 2025 11:43 PM
Foto de Demi Moore con el premio de los Critics Choice Awards en las manos
Demi Moore ganó a Mejor actriz en los Critic's Choice Awards 2025 por su papel en The Substance.

Si los Critic's Choice Awards son un preámbulo (y presagio) de los Premios Oscar, entonces la polémica de las últimas semanas hizo mella a Emilia Pérez y la película quedó prácticamente fuera de la contienda pues no ganó ninguno de los premios principales de los premios de la crítica.

Publicidad

La película francomexicana, que ha sido fuertemente criticada por su insensibilidad al abordar el tema de las desapariciones en México y el narcotráfico y la violencia, además de los comentarios racista y clasistas del director Jacques Audiard y algunas antiguas publicaciones islamófobas y racistas que hizo la protagonista Karla Sofía Gascón, se llevó los premios de Mejor canción por "El Mal", Mejor actriz de reparto para Zoe Saldaña y Mejor película extranjera.

Te puede interesar:

Foto de Karla Sofía Gascón a su llegada a los Premios Palm Springs International, el 3 de enero de 2025.
Entretenimiento

Netflix deja fuera a Karla Sofía Gascón de la promoción de 'Emilia Pérez'

Sin embargo, nadie del equipo de Emilia Pérez hizo algún comentario en referencia a Gascón luego de que la actriz española fue vetada por Netflix y no la llevó a ninguna de las premiaciones y eventos previos a los Oscar, a pesar de que estaba nominada.

Ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2025: Películas

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Ganadora: Anora
  • Un completo desconocido
  • The Brutalist
  • Cónclave
  • Dune: Parte dos
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Ganador: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Cónclave
  • Hugh Grant – Hereje

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Ganadora: Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Mi única familia
  • Angelina Jolie – Maria
  • Mikey Madison – Anora

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Ganador: Kieran Culkin – A real pain
  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton – Un completo desconocido
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiador II

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Ganadora: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
  • Danielle Deadwyler – La lección de piano
  • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Margaret Qualley – The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini – Cónclave

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN JOVEN

  • Ganadora: Maisy Stella – Mi yo del futuro
  • Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  • Elliott Heffernan – Blitz
  • Izaac Wang – Didi
  • Alisha Weir – Abigail
  • Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

MEJOR REPARTO

  • Ganadora: Cónclave
  • Anora
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Saturday Night
  • Sing Sing
  • Wicked

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Ganador: Jon M. Chu – Wicked
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Edward Berger – Cónclave
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Parte dos

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Ganadora: Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – Septiembre 5
  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Ganador: Peter Straughan – Cónclave
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked
  • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing
  • RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys
  • Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Parte dos

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Ganador: Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu
  • Alice Brooks – Wicked
  • Lol Crawley – The Brutalist
  • Stéphane Fontaine – Cónclave
  • Greig Fraser – Dune: Parte dos
  • Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Ganadores: Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked
  • Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist
  • Suzie Davies – Cónclave
  • Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu
  • Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiador II
  • Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Parte dos

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Ganador: Marco Costa – Challengers
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Nick Emerson – Cónclave
  • David Jancso – The Brutalist
  • Joe Walker – Dune: Parte dos
  • Hansjörg Weißbrich – Septiembre 5

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Ganador: Paul Tazewell – Wicked
  • Lisy Christl – Cónclave
  • Linda Muir – Nosferatu
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria
  • Jacqueline West – Dune: Parte dos
  • Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiador II

MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE

  • Ganadores: Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Pierre-Olivier Persin – The Substance
  • Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Parte dos
  • Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked
  • Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu
  • Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – Un hombre diferente

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Ganadores: Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Parte dos
  • Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiador II
  • Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked
  • Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man
  • Visual Effects Team – The Substance
  • Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – El planeta de los simios: nuevo reino

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • Ganadora: Robot salvaje
  • Flow
  • Intensamente 2
  • Memorias de un caracol
  • Wallace & Gromit: La venganza se sirve con plumas

MEJOR COMEDIA

  • Ganadora: Un dolor real & Deadpool y Wolverine
  • Cómplices del engaño
  • Mi yo del futuro
  • Saturday Night
  • Thelma

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

  • Ganadora: Emilia Pérez
  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Flow
  • I’m Still Here
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • Ganadores: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
  • Volker Bertelmann – Cónclave
  • Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
  • Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • Ganadora: “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille
  • "Beautiful That Way" – The Last Showgirl – Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li
  • "Compress / Repress" – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
  • "Harper and Will Go West" – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig
  • "Kiss the Sky" – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris
  • "Mi Camino" – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez
Publicidad

Ganadores a los Critics Choice Awards 2025: series de televisión

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Ganadora: Shogun (FX / Hulu)
  • El Jackal (Peacock)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Evil (Paramount+)
  • Industry (HBO | Max)
  • Interview with the Vampire (AMC)
  • The Old Man (FX)
  • Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Ganador: Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
  • Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)
  • Eddie Redmayne – El Jackal (Peacock)
  • Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Ganadora: Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
  • Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
  • Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)
  • Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Anna Sawai – Shogun (FX / Hulu)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Ganador: Tadanobu Asano – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
  • Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)
  • Takehiro Hira – ShÅgun (FX / Hulu)
  • John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
  • Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

  • Ganadora: Moeka Hoshi – Shogun (FX / Hulu)
  • Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)
  • Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
  • Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Ganadora: Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • English Teacher (FX)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
  • St. Denis Medical (NBC)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Ganador: Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)
  • David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Ganadora: Jean Smart – Hacks (Max)
  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (Max)
  • Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Ganador: Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
  • Paul W. Downs – Hacks (Max)
  • Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Ganadora: Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (Max)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)
  • Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)
  • Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

MEJOR MINISERIE

  • Ganadora: Baby Reinder (Netflix)
  • Desprecio (Apple TV+)
  • Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)
  • Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)
  • The Penguin (HBO | Max)
  • Ripley (Netflix)
  • True Detective: Night Country (Max)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

MEJOR PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Ganadora: Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
  • The Great Lillian Hall (Max)
  • It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)
  • Música (Prime Video)
  • Out of My Mind (Disney+)
  • V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Ganador: Colin Farrell – The Penguin (Max)
  • Richard Gadd – Bebé Reno (Netflix)
  • Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)
  • Kevin Kline – Desprecio (Apple TV+)
  • Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)
  • Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Ganadora: Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (Max)
  • Cate Blanchett – Desprecio (Apple TV+)
  • Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (Max)
  • Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (Max)
  • Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)
  • Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Ganador: Liev Schreiber – La pareja perfecta (Netflix)
  • Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (Max)
  • Hugh Grant – The Regime (Max)
  • Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)
  • Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)
  • Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Ganadora: Jessica Gunning – Bebé Reno (Netflix)
  • Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)
  • Leila George – Desprecio (Apple TV+)
  • Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)
  • Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (Max)
  • Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (Max)

MEJOR SERIE EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO

  • Ganadora: El juego del calamar (Netflix)
  • Acapulco (Apple TV+)
  • Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)
  • La Máquina (Hulu)
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)
  • My Brilliant Friend (Max)
  • Pachinko (Apple TV+)
  • Senna (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

  • Ganadora: X-Men ’97 (Disney+)
  • Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)
  • Bluey (Disney+)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Invincible (Prime Video)
  • The Simpsons (Fox)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

  • Ganadora: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix)
  • Hot Ones (YouTube)
  • The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
  • The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

  • Ganadora: Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
  • Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)
  • Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)
  • Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)
  • Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)
  • Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (Max)
Publicidad

Tags

Critics Choice Awards

Más acerca del autor:

Publicidad

Publicidad