‘The Pitt’ lidera las nominaciones a los Emmy 2026: mira la lista de las principales categorías

La serie The Pitt lidera la lista con 25 nominaciones, seguida de Hacks con 24. La gala se realizará el proximo 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California, y será presentada por Mariska Hargitay, estrella de la serie La ley el orden: unidad de víctimas especiales.

Principales nominados a los Emmy 2026

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

• The Diplomat (La diplomática)

• The Gilded Age (La edad dorada)

• A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (El caballero de los Siete Reinos)

• Paradise

• The Pitt

• Pluribus

• Slow Horses (Caballos lentos)

• Your Friends & Neighbors (Amigos y vecinos)

ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

• Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (La edad dorada)

• Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Los testamentos: de las hijas de Gilead)

• Keri Russell, The Diplomat (La diplomática)

• Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

• Zendaya, Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

• Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

• Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Caballos lentos)

• Mark Ruffalo, Task

• Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (La diplomática)

• Noah Wyle, The Pitt

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

• Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

• Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

• Allison Janney, The Diplomat (La diplomática)

• Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

• Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

• Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

• Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

• Patrick Ball, The Pitt

• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

• Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

• Gerran Howell, The Pitt

• Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Caballos lentos)

• Tom Pelphrey, Task

• Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus