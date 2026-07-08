Si ya empezabas a extrañar las premiaciones no te preocupes, tenemos buenas noticias para ti. La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión dio a conocer este miércoles a los nominados para la 78º edición de los Premios Emmy, que se realizará próximamente. Para que sepas quiénes buscarán los galardones principales de la noche, te decimos quiénes son.
‘The Pitt’ lidera las nominaciones a los Emmy 2026: mira la lista de las principales categorías
La serie The Pitt lidera la lista con 25 nominaciones, seguida de Hacks con 24. La gala se realizará el proximo 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles, California, y será presentada por Mariska Hargitay, estrella de la serie La ley el orden: unidad de víctimas especiales.
Principales nominados a los Emmy 2026
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
• The Diplomat (La diplomática)
• The Gilded Age (La edad dorada)
• A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (El caballero de los Siete Reinos)
• Paradise
• The Pitt
• Pluribus
• Slow Horses (Caballos lentos)
• Your Friends & Neighbors (Amigos y vecinos)
ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
• Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (La edad dorada)
• Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Los testamentos: de las hijas de Gilead)
• Keri Russell, The Diplomat (La diplomática)
• Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
• Zendaya, Euphoria
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
• Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
• Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Caballos lentos)
• Mark Ruffalo, Task
• Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (La diplomática)
• Noah Wyle, The Pitt
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
• Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
• Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
• Allison Janney, The Diplomat (La diplomática)
• Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
• Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
• Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
• Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
• Patrick Ball, The Pitt
• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
• Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
• Gerran Howell, The Pitt
• Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Caballos lentos)
• Tom Pelphrey, Task
• Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Abbott Elementary
• The Bear (El Oso)
• Hacks
• Margo's Got Money Troubles (Margo tiene problemas de dinero)
• Nobody Wants This (Nadie quiere esto)
• Only Murderers in the Building (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
• Shrinking (Terapia sin filtro)
• Widow’s Bay (La maldición de Widow's Bay)
ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA COMEDIA
• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
• Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (El Oso)
• Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Margo tiene problemas de dinero)
• Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
• Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA COMEDIA
• Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
• Steve Carell, Rooster
• Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay (La maldición de Widow's Bay)
• Jason Segel, Shrinking (Terapia sin filtro)
• Martin Short, Only Murderers in the Building (Solo asesinatos en el edificio)
ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA COMEDIA
• Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay (La maldición de Widow's Bay)
• Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
• Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
• Kate O'Flynn, Widow’s Bay (La maldición de Widow's Bay)
• Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Margo tiene problemas de dinero)
• Megan Stalter, Hacks
• Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Terapia sin filtro)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O ANTOLÓGICA
• All Her Fault (Su peor pesadilla)
• The Beast in Me (La bestia en mí)
• BEEF (Bronca)
• DTF St. Louis
• Love Story (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. y Carolyn Bessette)
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
• Heads of State (Jefes de Estado)
• Miss You, Love You
• People We Meet on Vacation (Gente que conocemos de vacaciones)
• Remarkably Bright Creatures (Criaturas Luminosas)
• Jack Ryan: Ghost War (Jack Ryan: La guerra fantasma)
ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA
• Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (La bestia en mí)
• Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures (Criaturas Luminosas)
• Carey Mulligan, BEEF (Bronca)
• Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story
• Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Su peor pesadilla)
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA
• Riz Ahmed, Bait (El señuelo)
• Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
• Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Monstruo: La historia de Ed Gein)
• Oscar Isaac, BEEF (Bronca)
• Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (La bestia en mí)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA
• Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
• Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault (Su peor pesadilla)
• Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Monstruo: La historia de Ed Gein)
• Joy Sunday, DTF: St. Louis
• Youn Yuh-jung, BEEF (Bronca)
• Constance Zimmer, Love Story
ACTOR SEGUNDARIO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA
• Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
• Richard Gadd, Half Man (Hombre a medias)
• David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
• Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
• Charles Melton, BEEF (Bronca)
• Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Muerte por un rayo)