Y HBO Max no se queda atrás: es la plataforma que más series con múltiples nominaciones logró, con programas como The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us y Hacks.

¿Cuándo son los Emmys 2025?

La ceremonia 77 de los Premios Emmy será conducida por el comediante Nate Bargatze, quien el año pasado fue el más taquillero en Estados Unidos.

Los premios se entregarán el domingo 14 de septiembre a las 19:00 horas de la CDMX.

Lista completa de nominados a los Emmys 2025

La Academia de la Televisión estadounidense recibió 228 inscripciones de series y programas de televisión que van desde drama y comedia, hasta series de antología y los jurados debieron votar por los nominados entre el 12 y el 23 de junio.

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

HacksNobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA