La estrategia de Apple TV+ ha sido silenciosa, constante y de muchísima calidad. No por nada, la Academia de la Televisión estadounidense eligió Severance y The Studio entre sus producciones favoritas, otorgándole múltiples nominaciones para los Premios Emmy .
mar 15 julio 2025 12:08 PM
Y HBO Max no se queda atrás: es la plataforma que más series con múltiples nominaciones logró, con programas como The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us y Hacks.
¿Cuándo son los Emmys 2025?
La ceremonia 77 de los Premios Emmy será conducida por el comediante Nate Bargatze, quien el año pasado fue el más taquillero en Estados Unidos.
Los premios se entregarán el domingo 14 de septiembre a las 19:00 horas de la CDMX.
Lista completa de nominados a los Emmys 2025
La Academia de la Televisión estadounidense recibió 228 inscripciones de series y programas de televisión que van desde drama y comedia, hasta series de antología y los jurados debieron votar por los nominados entre el 12 y el 23 de junio.
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- HacksNobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
MEJORA ACTOR DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying For Sexç
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, The Penguin
- Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
MEJOR REALITY DE COMPETENCIA
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
MEJOR GUIÓN DE UN SHOW DE VARIEDADES
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
MEJOR GUIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson (episodio "Back To School")
- Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (episodio "A Slippery Slope")The Rehearsal, Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola (episodio "Pilot's Code")
- Somebody Somewhere, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (episodio "AGG")
- The Studio, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (episodio "The Promotion")
- What We Do in the Shadows, Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (episodio "The Finale")
MEJOR GUIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Andor, Dan Gilroy (episodio "Welcome to the Rebellion")
- The Pitt, Joe Sachs (episodio "2:00 P.M.")
- The Pitt, R. Scott Gemmill (episodio "7:00 A.M.")
- Severance, Dan Erickson (episodio "Cold Harbor")
- Slow Horses, Will Smith (episodio "Hello Goodbye")
- The White Lotus, Mike White (episodio "Full-Moon Party")
MEJOR GUIÓN PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Adolescence, Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
- Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (episodio "Common People")
- Dying For Sex, Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwhether (episodio "Good Value Diet Soda")
- The Penguin, Lauren LeFranc (episodio "A Great or Little Thing")
- Say Nothing, Joshua Zetumer (episodio 'The People in the Dirt")
MEJOR GUIÓN PARA UN ESPECIAL DE PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES
- The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Conan O'Brien
- Cunk on Life, Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael OdewaleSarah Silverman: PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
- SNL50: the Anniversary Special, James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Colin Jost, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O'Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Auguste White
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (episodio "Napkins')
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks (episodio "A Slippery Slope")
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (episodio "Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (episodio "Pilot's Code")
- Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg, The Studio (episodio "The Oner")
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Janus Metz, Andor (episodio "Who Are You?")
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (episodio "6:00 P.M.")
- John Wells, The Pitt (episodio "7:00 A.M.")
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance (episodio "Chikhai Bardo")
- Ben Stiller, Severance (episodio "Cold Harbor")
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses (episodio "Hello Goodbye")
- Mike White, The White Lotus (episodio "Amor Fati")
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying For Sex (episodio "It's Not That Serious")
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin (episodio "Cent'anni")
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (episodio "A Great or Little Thing")
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens (episodio "Exile")
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
