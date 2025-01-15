Publicidad

BAFTA 2025: lista completa de nominados, fecha y todos los detalles

“Cónclave” y “Emilia Pérez” lideran la lista de las películas que compiten por un galardón de la Academia Británica de Cine.
mié 15 enero 2025 11:37 AM
Estos son todos los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2025
Emilia Pérez es una de las cintas favoritas que compiten por varios galardones en los BAFTA 2025.

La temporada de premiaciones continúa este 2025. Primero conocimos los ganadores de los Golden Globes y ahora es el turno de la 78º edición de los Premios BAFTA, que reconocen los mejores proyectos en el Reino Unido y el mundo. ¿Quiénes están nominados y cuándo son? Te decimos todos los detalles.

El thriller dirigido por Edward Berger “Cónclave”, basada en la novela de Robert Harris, encabeza la lista con 12 nominaciones, entre ellas a Mejor Película, Mejor Guion Adaptado, Mejor Director, Mejor Actor (Ralph Fiennes) y Mejor Actriz de reparto (Isabella Rossellini).

Le sigue la cinta de comedia musical digerida por Jacques Audiard “Emilia Pérez”, proyecto que compite en 11 categorías como Mejor Película, Mejor Guion Adaptado, Mejor Director, Mejor Actriz (Karla Sofía Gascón) y Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Selena Gómez).

¿Cuándo son los premios BAFTA?

La cita será el próximo domingo 16 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres a partir de las 13:00 horas tiempo centro de México, así que aparta la fecha.

Por segundo año consecutivo, la ceremonia será conducida por el actor escocés David Tennant, conocido por su partición en la serie “Doctor Who”.

Lista de nominados este 2025

Mejor Película

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Película Británica

  • Back to Black
  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Civil War
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Paddington in Peru
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • We Live in Time
  • Wicked Little Letters

Mejor Debut Británico de Dirección, Guión o Producción

  • Bring Them Down
  • Grand Theft Hamlet
  • Hoard
  • Kneecap
  • Monkey Man
  • On Falling
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight
  • The Taste of Mango
  • The Teacher

Mejor Película Infantil y Familiar

  • Flow
  • Kensuke’s Kingdom
  • Piece By Piece
  • Spellbound
  • That Christmas
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot
  • Young Woman and the Sea

Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Black Dog (Gou zhen)
  • The Count of Monte Cristo
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Flow
  • The Girl with the Needle
  • I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
  • Kneecap
  • La Chimera
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Mejor Documental

  • The Bibi Files
  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • Elton John: Never Too Late
  • I Am: Celine Dion
  • Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger
  • No Other Land
  • The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
  • Will & Harper

Mejor Filme Animado

  • Despicable Me 4
  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • That Christmas
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Mejor Dirección

  • All We Imagine as Light, Payal Kapadia
  • Anora, Sean Baker
  • The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
  • Conclave, Edward Berger
  • Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
  • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
  • La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
  • Lee, Ellen Kuras
  • The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt
  • The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Mejor Guion Original

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • The Brutalist
  • Challengers
  • Civil War
  • Heretic
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Lee
  • Nickel Boys
  • Nightbitch
  • The Outrun
  • Sing Sing
  • Wicked

Mejor Actriz

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Kate Winslet, Lee
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
  • Marisa Abela, Back To Black
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Mejor Actor

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Dev Patel, Monkey Man
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Jude Law, Firebrand
  • Kingsley Ben Adir, Bob Marley: One Love
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Adriana Paz, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Emily Watson, Small Things Like These
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
  • Margaret Qualley, The Substance
  • Michele Austin, Hard Truths
  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
  • Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Harris Dickinson, Babygirl
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Mark Eydelshteyn, Anora
  • Stanley Tucci, Conclave
  • Yura Borisov, Anora

Mejor Casting

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • Back To Black
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap
  • Wicked

Mejor Edición

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Civil War
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiator II
  • Kneecap
  • The Substance

Mejor Fotografía

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Civil War
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • The Apprentice
  • Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Joker: Folie À Deux
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Original Score

  • Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • The Outrun
  • The Substance
  • The Wild Robot

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
  • Better Man
  • Civil War
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Mejor Sonido

  • Blitz
  • The Brutalist
  • Civil War
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Adiós
  • Mee and Burd
  • Mog’s Christmas
  • Plunge
  • Three Hares
  • Wander to Wonder

Mejor Cortometraje Británico

  • The Ban
  • Clodagh
  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Homework
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Sister Wives
  • Stomach Bug
  • Woodlice
