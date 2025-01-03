La lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025 trajo varias sorpresas y ya estamos a pocos días de saber quiénes se llevan la estatuilla a casa.
Las expectativas están puestas en Emilia Pérez, la gran favorita que tiene 10 nominaciones en total, incluida Mejor actriz y Mejor actriz de reparto. Le siguen The Brutalist, protagonizada por Adam Brody, con siete nominaciones y Conclave, con seis nominaciones.
¿Cuándo será la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro?
La ceremonia 82 de los Golden Globes se realizará este domingo 5 de enero de 2025 en el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles, California, a las 19:00 horas de CDMX.
En esta edición, la actriz, comediante y presentadora estadounidense Nikki Glaser será la responsable de anunciar a los ganadores, luego de que el año pasado Jo Koy no para nada apreciado por la audiencia.
Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025
Como te decíamos, los nominados a los Golden Globes 2025 fueron revelados y esta es la lista completa:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Pt. 2
Nickel Boys
Septiembre 5
MEJOR PELÍCULA: MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, María
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, La habitación de al lado
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, La sustancia
Zendaya, Challengers
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Substance
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA
Yura Borisov, Anora
Keiran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator 2
MEJOR DIRECTOR DE PELÍCULA
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light
MEJOR GUIÓN DE PELÍCULA
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
All We Imagine As Light - India
Emilia Pérez - Netflix
La joven de la aguja - Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca
Sigo aquí - Brasil
La semilla del higo sagrado - Alemania
Vermiglio - Italia
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Flow
Inside-Out 2
Memorias de un caracol
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl
El robot salvaje
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL DE UNA PELÍCULA
"Beautiful That Way" de The Last Showgirl
"Compress Repress" de Challengers
"El Mal" de Emilia Pérez
"Forbidden Road" de Better Man
"Kiss the Sky" de The Wild Robot
"Mi Camino" de Emilia Pérez
MEJOR BANDA SONORA DE UNA PELÍCULA
Cónclave
The Brutalist
The Wild Robot
Dune: Pt 2
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Los Caballeros
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - DRAMA
El día del chacal
El diplomático
Sr. y Sra. Smith
Shogun
Caballos lentos
El juego del calamar
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA DE TELEVISIÓN, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Baby Reindeer
Descargo de responsabilidad
Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
El Pingüino
Ripley
True Detective Night Country
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - DRAMA
Donald Glover, Mr. y Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto inocente
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, El día del chacal
Yuki Sonata, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - DRAMA
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. y Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomatic
Anna Sawai, Shogun
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Un hombre de dentro
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segal, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney,The Diplomatic
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Colin Farrell, El pingüino
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Descargo de responsabilidad
Cooper Koch, Monsters: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Ewan McGregor, Un caballero en Moscú
Andrew Scott, Ripley
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN