Cine y TV

‘Emilia Pérez’ la favorita: estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes 2025

Además, Diego Luna fue nominado a Mejor actor de reparto por su trabajo en 'La Máquina'.
vie 03 enero 2025 10:40 AM
Foto de Selena Gomez en la película 'Emilia Pérez'
'Emilia Pérez' es una coproducción francomexicana y es la más nominada a los Golden Globes 2025.

La lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025 trajo varias sorpresas y ya estamos a pocos días de saber quiénes se llevan la estatuilla a casa.

Las expectativas están puestas en Emilia Pérez, la gran favorita que tiene 10 nominaciones en total, incluida Mejor actriz y Mejor actriz de reparto. Le siguen The Brutalist, protagonizada por Adam Brody, con siete nominaciones y Conclave, con seis nominaciones.

¿Cuándo será la ceremonia de los Globos de Oro?

La ceremonia 82 de los Golden Globes se realizará este domingo 5 de enero de 2025 en el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Los Ángeles, California, a las 19:00 horas de CDMX.

En esta edición, la actriz, comediante y presentadora estadounidense Nikki Glaser será la responsable de anunciar a los ganadores, luego de que el año pasado Jo Koy no para nada apreciado por la audiencia.

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2025

Como te decíamos, los nominados a los Golden Globes 2025 fueron revelados y esta es la lista completa:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Pt. 2
  • Nickel Boys
  • Septiembre 5

MEJOR PELÍCULA: MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA DE DRAMA

  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie, María
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton, La habitación de al lado
  • Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
  • Kate Winslet, Lee

MEJOR ACTOR DE PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
  • Glen Powell, Hit Man
  • Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
  • Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, La sustancia
  • Zendaya, Challengers

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The Substance
  • Margaret Qualley, The Substance
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Keiran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
  • Denzel Washington, Gladiator 2
MEJOR DIRECTOR DE PELÍCULA

  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Edward Berger, Conclave
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine As Light

MEJOR GUIÓN DE PELÍCULA

  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
  • Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
  • Peter Straughan, Conclave

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

  • All We Imagine As Light - India
  • Emilia Pérez - Netflix
  • La joven de la aguja - Polonia, Suecia, Dinamarca
  • Sigo aquí - Brasil
  • La semilla del higo sagrado - Alemania
  • Vermiglio - Italia

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Flow
  • Inside-Out 2
  • Memorias de un caracol
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace & Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl
  • El robot salvaje

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL DE UNA PELÍCULA

  • "Beautiful That Way" de The Last Showgirl
  • "Compress Repress" de Challengers
  • "El Mal" de Emilia Pérez
  • "Forbidden Road" de Better Man
  • "Kiss the Sky" de The Wild Robot
  • "Mi Camino" de Emilia Pérez

MEJOR BANDA SONORA DE UNA PELÍCULA

  • Cónclave
  • The Brutalist
  • The Wild Robot
  • Dune: Pt 2
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Challengers

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Los Caballeros
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - DRAMA

  • El día del chacal
  • El diplomático
  • Sr. y Sra. Smith
  • Shogun
  • Caballos lentos
  • El juego del calamar

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA DE TELEVISIÓN, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Baby Reindeer
  • Descargo de responsabilidad
  • Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • El Pingüino
  • Ripley
  • True Detective Night Country

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - DRAMA

  • Donald Glover, Mr. y Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto inocente
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, El día del chacal
  • Yuki Sonata, Shogun
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - DRAMA

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. y Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley, Black Doves
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomatic
  • Anna Sawai, Shogun

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, Un hombre de dentro
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segal, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
  • Javier Bardem, Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
  • Diego Luna, La Máquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN - MUSICAL O COMEDIA

  • Hannah Einbender, Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
  • Allison Janney,The Diplomatic
  • Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Colin Farrell, El pingüino
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Descargo de responsabilidad
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
  • Ewan McGregor, Un caballero en Moscú
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE LIMITADA, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

  • Cate Blanchett, Descargo de responsabilidad
  • Jodi Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Cristin Millioti, The Penguin
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Kate Winslet, El régimen
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

LOGROS CINEMATOGRÁFICOS Y DE TAQUILLA

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool y Lobezno
  • Gladiator 2
  • Del Revés 2
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • El robot salvaje

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE COMEDIA EN TELEVISIÓN

  • Jamie Foxx, Lo que pasó fue...
  • Nikki Glaser, Algún día morirás
  • Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
  • Adam Sandler, Love You
  • Ali Wong, Single Lady
  • Rami Yusef, More Feelings

