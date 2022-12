¿Cuándo empiezan los cuartos de final del Mundial de Qatar?

02 December 2022, Qatar, Lusail: Soccer, World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Cameroon - Brazil, preliminary round, Group G, match day 3, at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, a fan from Brazil holds a replica World Cup trophy before the match. Photo: Tom Weller/dpa (Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)