F1: McLaren favorecerá a Norris frente a Piastri en la pelea por el título

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren pose for a photo in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 12, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images)

(James Sutton/Getty Images)