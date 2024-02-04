Publicidad

Música

Taylor Swift hace historia en los Grammy: acá la lista completa de ganadores

Quiénes se quedaron los premios Grammy 2024: consulta aquí la lista completa de ganadores a lo mejor de la música.
dom 04 febrero 2024 04:00 PM
Foto de taylor swift sosteniendo su grammy numero 13, su numero de la suerte
Taylor Swift aceptó su Grammy número 13, en esta ocasión por Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop y anunció el lanzamiento de un nuevo disco.

Por fin se llegó la hora: los Grammy 2024 se entregan en Los Ángeles, California y este año las mujeres dominan las nominaciones.

No lo decimos porque sí: siete de ocho nominaciones a Álbum del año son mujeres o personas de género fluido y, en esta ocasión, las artistas nominadas a más categorías son SZQ, Taylor Swift y Olivia Rodrigo.

Este año, los premios se entregan en la Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles y hay una lista interesante de presentaciones durante la ceremonia.

Mientras que Trevor Noah es el presentador principal, algunas de las estrellas que entregarán los premios son Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Samara Joy, Kacey Musgraves, entre otros.

Y para las presentaciones en vivo, veremos cantar a:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Dua Lipa
  • Burna Boy
  • Travis Scott
  • Luke Combs
  • Jon Batiste
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Fantasia Barrino
  • Annie Lenox
Foto de la presentación de Dua Lipa en los Grammy 2024.
.

En su discurso de apertura, Trevor Noah hizo un comentario sobre los fanáticos de la NFL.

"Es muy injusto cómo los fanáticos de la NFL se han quejado de que las cámaras se la pasan enfocando a Taylor Swift, como si ella estuviera controlando las cámaras en el juego". Trevor Noah

Grammy 2024: lista completa de ganadores

Canción del Año

  • "A&W" – Lana Del Rey
  • "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
  • "Butterfly" – Jon Batiste
  • "Dance The Night" – Dua Lipa
  • "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
  • "Kill Bill" – SZA
  • "Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
  • "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish - GANADORA

Grabación del Año

  • "Worship" – Jon Batiste
  • "Not Strong Enough" – Boygenius
  • "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus - GANADORA
  • "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
  • "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
  • "Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
  • "Kill Bill" - SZA
Foto de Miley Cyrus en el escenario de los Grammy 2024
Miley Cyrus interpretó por primera vez "Flowers" en televisión.

Álbum del Año

  • World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
  • The Record – Boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
  • Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
  • Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights – Taylor Swift - GANADORA
  • SOS – SZA

Taylor Swift es la primera artista en la historia de los Grammy en ganar cuatro veces la categoría Mejor Álbum.

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

  • "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus - GANADORA
  • "Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
  • "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
  • "Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift

Después de recibir el premio, Miley Cyrus interpretó "Flowers" en el escenario de los Grammys 2024 y celebró haber ganado su primer Grammy.

Foto de Miley Cyris en los Grammy 2024 recibiendo el primer premio de la noche de manos de Mariah Carey.
Mariah Carey entregó el primer premio de la noche a Miley Cyrus.

Mejor Álbum de Pop vocal

  • Chemistry -Kelly Clarkson
  • Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
  • Guts -Olivia Rodrigo
  • -(Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
  • Midnights - Taylor Swift - GANADORA

Además de agradecer a la Academia por su Grammy número 13 (su número de la suerte), la cantante aprovechó para anunciar su nuevo álbum The Tortured Poets Department, que lanzará el 19 de abril.

Más detalles del anuncio:

Foto de Taylor Swift sosteniendo su Grammy número 13 y anunciando su nuevo álbum.
Música

Taylor Swift sorprende a sus fans en los Grammys y anuncia nuevo álbum

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

  • "Thousand Miles" – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
  • "Candy Necklace" – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
  • "Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
  • "Karma" – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
  • "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - GANADORAS

Mejor Grabación Pop

  • "Baby Don’t Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
  • "Miracle" – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
  • "Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue - GANADORA
  • "One In a Million" – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
  • "Rush" – Troye Sivan

Compositor del Año (no clásico)

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas - GANADOR
  • Justin Tranter

Productor del Año (no clásico)

  • Jack Antonoff - GANADOR
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Mejor Álbum de Rock

  • But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
  • Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
  • 72 Seasons – Metallica
  • This is Why – Paramore - GANADORAS
  • In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor Canción de Rock

  • "Angry" – The Rolling Stones
  • "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" – Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Emotion Sickness" – Queens Of The Stone Age
  • "Not Strong Enough" – Boygenius
  • "Rescued" – Foo Fighters

Mejor Interpretación de Metal

  • "Bad Man" – Disturbed
  • "Phantom of the Opera" – Ghost
  • "72 Seasons" – Metallica - GANADORES
  • "Hive Mind" – Slipknot
  • "Jaded" – Spiritbox

Mejor Álbum Alternativo

  • The Car – Arctic Monkeys
  • The Record – Boygenius - GANADORAS
  • Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • Cracker Island – Gorillaz
  • I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Interpretación de música alternativa

  • "Belinda Says" - Alvvays
  • "Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys
  • "Cool About It" - boygenius
  • "A&W" - Lana Del Rey
  • "This Is Why" - Paramore - GANADORES

Mejor Interpretación de R&B

  • "Summer Too Hot" – Chris Brown
  • "Back to Love" – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
  • "ICU" – Coco Jones
  • "How Does It Make You Feel" – Victoria Monét
  • "Kill Bill" - SZA - GANADORA

Mejor Álbum de R&B

  • Girls Night Out – Babyface
  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion – Emily King
  • Jaguar II – Victoria Monét - GANADORA
  • Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap

  • "Sittin’ On Top of the World" – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
  • "Attention" – Doja Cat - GANADORA
  • "Spin Bout U" – Drake, 21 Savage
  • "All My Life" – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
  • "Low" – SZA

Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz (nueva categoría)

  • Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
  • SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
  • The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello - GANADORA
Foto de la intérprete Meshell Ndegeocello tras ganar a Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo.
Meshell Ndegeocello.

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again…
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét - GANADORA
  • The War and Treaty

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

  • "In Your Love" – Tyler Childers
  • "Buried" – Brandy Clark
  • "Fast Car" – Luke Combs
  • "The Last Thing On My Mind" – Dolly Parton
  • "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton - GANADOR

Mejor Álbum de Country

  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
  • Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
  • Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
  • Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
  • Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson - GANADORA

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
  • Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
  • A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
  • La Neta – Pedro Capó
  • Don Juan – Maluma
  • X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno - GANADORA

Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana

  • Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez – Lila Downs
  • Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
  • Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
  • Génesis – Peso Pluma - GANADOR
Foto de Peso Pluma y Nicky Nicole en la alfombra roja de los Premios Grammy 2024.
Peso Pluma y Nicky Nicole asistieron junto a la ceremonia de los Grammy, en Los Ángeles.

Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana (nueva categoría)

  • ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
  • ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
  • ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
  • ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
  • ‘Water’ – Tyla - GANADORA
Foto de la cantante y compositora sudafricana Tyla tras ganar el Grammy.
Tyla posa con su preimo por Mejor interpretación de música africana, una nueva categoría de los Grammy Awards.

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

  • Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
  • Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G - GANADORA
  • DATA – Tainy
"Esta es mi primera vez en los Grammy y es mi primera vez sosteniendo mi propio Grammy. Estoy muy feliz, emocionada, nerviosa de estar frente a leyendas que admiro tanto", dijo la cantante Karol G.

Mejor Álbum Latino Alternativo o de Rock

  • MARTÍNEZ – Cabra
  • Leche de Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico
  • Vida Cotidiana – Juanes - GANADOR
  • De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade - GANADORA
  • EADDA9223 – Fito Páez

La Academia decidió entregar este premio a dos álbumes este año.

"México es mi inspiración, escribí muchas de mis canciones en Veracruz", dijo la cantante en una entrevista con TNT.
Foto de Natalia Lafourcade cargando su Grammy al ganar por Mejor Álbum Latino Alternativo o de Rock.
La veracruzana Natalia Lafourcade fue la segunda mexicana ganadora de la tarde en los Premios Grammy 2024.

