Por fin se llegó la hora: los Grammy 2024 se entregan en Los Ángeles, California y este año las mujeres dominan las nominaciones.
Taylor Swift hace historia en los Grammy: acá la lista completa de ganadores
No lo decimos porque sí: siete de ocho nominaciones a Álbum del año son mujeres o personas de género fluido y, en esta ocasión, las artistas nominadas a más categorías son SZQ, Taylor Swift y Olivia Rodrigo.
Este año, los premios se entregan en la Crypto.com Arena de Los Ángeles y hay una lista interesante de presentaciones durante la ceremonia.
Mientras que Trevor Noah es el presentador principal, algunas de las estrellas que entregarán los premios son Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Samara Joy, Kacey Musgraves, entre otros.
Y para las presentaciones en vivo, veremos cantar a:
- Billie Eilish
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Dua Lipa
- Burna Boy
- Travis Scott
- Luke Combs
- Jon Batiste
- Stevie Wonder
- Fantasia Barrino
- Annie Lenox
En su discurso de apertura, Trevor Noah hizo un comentario sobre los fanáticos de la NFL.
"Es muy injusto cómo los fanáticos de la NFL se han quejado de que las cámaras se la pasan enfocando a Taylor Swift, como si ella estuviera controlando las cámaras en el juego". Trevor Noah
Grammy 2024: lista completa de ganadores
Canción del Año
- "A&W" – Lana Del Rey
- "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
- "Butterfly" – Jon Batiste
- "Dance The Night" – Dua Lipa
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
- "Kill Bill" – SZA
- "Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish - GANADORA
Grabación del Año
- "Worship" – Jon Batiste
- "Not Strong Enough" – Boygenius
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus - GANADORA
- "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
- "On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
- "Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
- "Kill Bill" - SZA
Álbum del Año
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The Record – Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift - GANADORA
- SOS – SZA
Taylor Swift es la primera artista en la historia de los Grammy en ganar cuatro veces la categoría Mejor Álbum.
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus - GANADORA
- "Paint the Town Red" - Doja Cat
- "What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
- "Vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
Después de recibir el premio, Miley Cyrus interpretó "Flowers" en el escenario de los Grammys 2024 y celebró haber ganado su primer Grammy.
Mejor Álbum de Pop vocal
- Chemistry -Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
- Guts -Olivia Rodrigo
- -(Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
- Midnights - Taylor Swift - GANADORA
Además de agradecer a la Academia por su Grammy número 13 (su número de la suerte), la cantante aprovechó para anunciar su nuevo álbum The Tortured Poets Department, que lanzará el 19 de abril.
Más detalles del anuncio:
All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024
📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- "Thousand Miles" – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- "Candy Necklace" – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- "Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
- "Karma" – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers - GANADORAS
Mejor Grabación Pop
- "Baby Don’t Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
- "Miracle" – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
- "Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue - GANADORA
- "One In a Million" – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- "Rush" – Troye Sivan
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas - GANADOR
- Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Jack Antonoff - GANADOR
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This is Why – Paramore - GANADORAS
- In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
- "Angry" – The Rolling Stones
- "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" – Olivia Rodrigo
- "Emotion Sickness" – Queens Of The Stone Age
- "Not Strong Enough" – Boygenius
- "Rescued" – Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- "Bad Man" – Disturbed
- "Phantom of the Opera" – Ghost
- "72 Seasons" – Metallica - GANADORES
- "Hive Mind" – Slipknot
- "Jaded" – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- The Record – Boygenius - GANADORAS
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Interpretación de música alternativa
- "Belinda Says" - Alvvays
- "Body Paint" - Arctic Monkeys
- "Cool About It" - boygenius
- "A&W" - Lana Del Rey
- "This Is Why" - Paramore - GANADORES
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
- "Summer Too Hot" – Chris Brown
- "Back to Love" – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
- "ICU" – Coco Jones
- "How Does It Make You Feel" – Victoria Monét
- "Kill Bill" - SZA - GANADORA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét - GANADORA
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
- "Sittin’ On Top of the World" – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
- "Attention" – Doja Cat - GANADORA
- "Spin Bout U" – Drake, 21 Savage
- "All My Life" – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- "Low" – SZA
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz (nueva categoría)
- Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello - GANADORA
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again…
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét - GANADORA
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- "In Your Love" – Tyler Childers
- "Buried" – Brandy Clark
- "Fast Car" – Luke Combs
- "The Last Thing On My Mind" – Dolly Parton
- "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton - GANADOR
Mejor Álbum de Country
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson - GANADORA
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno - GANADORA
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma - GANADOR
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana (nueva categoría)
- ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
- ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
- ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
- ‘Water’ – Tyla - GANADORA
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G - GANADORA
- DATA – Tainy
"Esta es mi primera vez en los Grammy y es mi primera vez sosteniendo mi propio Grammy. Estoy muy feliz, emocionada, nerviosa de estar frente a leyendas que admiro tanto", dijo la cantante Karol G.
Mejor Álbum Latino Alternativo o de Rock
- MARTÍNEZ – Cabra
- Leche de Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico
- Vida Cotidiana – Juanes - GANADOR
- De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade - GANADORA
- EADDA9223 – Fito Páez
La Academia decidió entregar este premio a dos álbumes este año.
"México es mi inspiración, escribí muchas de mis canciones en Veracruz", dijo la cantante en una entrevista con TNT.