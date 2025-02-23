La temporada de premiaciones continúa ahora con los Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) con su edición 2025, para reconocer las mejores actuaciones del cine y la televisión. Te decimos todos los detalles sobre los ganadores, los cuales se dieron a conocer desde el Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall en Los Ángeles.
SAG Awards 2025: Conoce la lista completa de los ganadores
Los SAG Awards cobran relevancia ya que son elegidos por los miembros del sindicato de actores SAG-AFTRA y los actores conforman el mayor grupo de votantes para los Oscar, la premiación más importante de la industria cinematográfica, la cual se realizará el próximo domingo.
Entre los actores nominados en esta edición se encuentran Ariana Grande por Wicked; Timothee Chalamet por su interpretación en A Complete Unknown, así como Jeremy Strong por El Aprendiz y Zoe Saldaña por su papel en Emilia Pérez.
Ganadores SAG Awards 2025
PELÍCULAS
Mejor actor en un papel protagónico
- Adrien Brody / László Tóth - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan - A Complete Unknown (GANADOR)
- Daniel Craig / William Lee - Queer
- Colman Domingo / Divine G - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence - Conclave
Mejor actriz en un papel protagonista
- Pamela Anderson / Shelly - La última corista
- Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison / Ani - Anora
- Demi Moore / Elisabeth - La Sustancia (GANADORA)
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
- Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero - Wicked
- Yura Borisov / Igor - Anora
- Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan - A Real Pain (GANADOR)
- Edward Norton / Pete Seeger - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn - El Aprendiz
Mejor actriz en un papel secundario
- Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez - A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette - La última corista
- Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece - Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda - Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña / Rita - Emilia Pérez - (GANADORA)
Mejor interpretación de un elenco en una película
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave - (GANADORA)
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Mejor interpretación de dobles de acción para película
- Deadpool y Wolverine
- Dune: Segunda parte
- The Fall Guy - (GANADORA)
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
SERIES
Mejor interpretación masculina en una película para televisión o serie limitada
- Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb - The Penguin (GANADOR)
- Richard Gadd / Donny - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke - Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley - Ripley
Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada
- Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland - Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning / Martha - Baby Reindeer (GANADORA)
- Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone - The Penguin
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige - Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges / Dan Chase - The Old Man
- Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga - Shōgun (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock - Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington - Bridgerton
- Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn - The Diplomat
- Keri Russell / Kate Wyler - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko - Shōgun (GANADORA)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody / Noah Roklov - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk - A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford / Paul - Shrinking
- Martin Short / Oliver Putnam - Only Murders in the Building (GANADOR)
- Jeremy Allen White / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - The Bear
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell / Joanne - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues - Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina - The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu - The Bear
- Jean Smart / Deborah Vance - Hacks (GANADORA)
Mejor interpretación de elenco en una serie de drama
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun (GANADORA)
- Slow Horses
Mejor interpretación de elenco en una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building - (GANADORA)
- Shrinking