SAG Awards 2025: Conoce la lista completa de los ganadores

Los SAG Awards cobran relevancia ya que son elegidos por los miembros del sindicato de actores SAG-AFTRA y los actores conforman el mayor grupo de votantes para los Oscar, la premiación más importante de la industria cinematográfica, la cual se realizará el próximo domingo.

Entre los actores nominados en esta edición se encuentran Ariana Grande por Wicked; Timothee Chalamet por su interpretación en A Complete Unknown, así como Jeremy Strong por El Aprendiz y Zoe Saldaña por su papel en Emilia Pérez.

Mejor actor en un papel protagónico

Mejor actriz en un papel protagonista

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario

Mejor interpretación de un elenco en una película

Mejor interpretación de dobles de acción para película

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película para televisión o serie limitada

Sending a big congrats from our iPhone. Jessica Gunning takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the #SAGAwards ! pic.twitter.com/vhfZ9eQLdE

— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025