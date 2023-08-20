Taylor Swift en México: ¿Qué "canciones sorpresa" vienen en su "The Eras Tour"?

Con una impresionante trayectoria de 10 álbumes de estudio y 12 premios Grammy, Taylor Swift tiene un arsenal de música para seguir cautivando a sus fanáticos. "The Eras Tour" promete ser un espectáculo completo, desde su setlist hasta su vestuario, pero lo que realmente mantiene emocionados a los swifties son las famosas "canciones sorpresa". ¿Cómo surgió esta idea? Aquí te lo contamos.

Desde el primer concierto de "The Eras Tour" en Phoenix, Arizona, Taylor anunció que agregaría dos canciones acústicas sorpresa en cada presentación, manteniéndolas en secreto hasta el momento del show.

En el Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México, Taylor Swift tiene cuatro fechas: 24, 25, 26 y 27 de agosto de 2023. Los rumores sobre las tan esperadas "canciones sorpresa" ya están circulando; ¿será "Me", "The Very First Night" o quizás "The Last Kiss"? Aunque no podemos confirmar aún cuáles serán, sí podemos decirte cuáles ha interpretado hasta ahora.

Hasta el momento, estas son algunas de las "canciones sorpresa" que Taylor Swift ha interpretado en 'The Eras Tour':