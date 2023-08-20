Publicidad

Taylor Swift en México: ¿Qué "canciones sorpresa" vienen en su "The Eras Tour"?

Los swifties no pueden esperar más.
dom 20 agosto 2023 01:00 PM
Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
La gira "The Eras Tour" de Taylor Swift sigue sorprendiendo y ahora todos los ojos están puestos en las "canciones sorpresa" que nos brindará en México.

Con una impresionante trayectoria de 10 álbumes de estudio y 12 premios Grammy, Taylor Swift tiene un arsenal de música para seguir cautivando a sus fanáticos. "The Eras Tour" promete ser un espectáculo completo, desde su setlist hasta su vestuario, pero lo que realmente mantiene emocionados a los swifties son las famosas "canciones sorpresa". ¿Cómo surgió esta idea? Aquí te lo contamos.

Desde el primer concierto de "The Eras Tour" en Phoenix, Arizona, Taylor anunció que agregaría dos canciones acústicas sorpresa en cada presentación, manteniéndolas en secreto hasta el momento del show.

En el Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México, Taylor Swift tiene cuatro fechas: 24, 25, 26 y 27 de agosto de 2023. Los rumores sobre las tan esperadas "canciones sorpresa" ya están circulando; ¿será "Me", "The Very First Night" o quizás "The Last Kiss"? Aunque no podemos confirmar aún cuáles serán, sí podemos decirte cuáles ha interpretado hasta ahora.

Hasta el momento, estas son algunas de las "canciones sorpresa" que Taylor Swift ha interpretado en 'The Eras Tour':

  1. The outside
  2. Tim McGraw
  3. State of Grace
  4. This is me trying
  5. Our song (x2)
  6. Snow on the Beach
  7. Cowboy like me
  8. White horse
  9. Sad beautiful tragic
  10. Ours
  11. Death by a thousand cuts (x2)
  12. Clean (x2)
  13. Jump then fall
  14. The lucky one
  15. Speak now
  16. Treacherous
  17. The great war
  18. You're on your own kid (x2)
  19. Mad woman
  20. Mean
  21. Wonderland
  22. You're not sorry
  23. A place in this world
  24. Today was a fairytale
  25. Begin again
  26. Cold as you
  27. The other side of the door
  28. Coney island
  29. High infidelity
  30. Gorgeous
  31. I bet you think about me
  32. How you get the girl
  33. Sparks fly
  34. Teardrops on my guitar
  35. Out of the woods
  36. Fifteen
  37. Would've could've should've
  38. Mine
  39. Gold rush
  40. Come back... Be here
  41. Forever & Always
  42. This love
  43. Hey Stephen
  44. The best day
  45. Should've said no
  46. Better man
  47. Question...?
  48. Invisible
  49. I think he knows
  50. Red
  51. Getaway car
  52. Maroon (x2)
  53. Holy ground
  54. False god
  55. Welcome to New York
  56. I wish you would
  57. The lakes
  58. You all over me
  59. I don't wanna live forever
  60. Hits different
  61. The moment I knew
  62. Haunted
  63. I almost do
  64. All you had to do was stay
  65. Breathe
  66. Mr. Perfectly Fine
  67. The last time
  68. Seven
  69. The story of us
  70. Paper rings
  71. If this was a movie
  72. Dear John
  73. Daylight
  74. It's only me when I'm with you
  75. Evermore
  76. Ivy
  77. Call it what you want
  78. Never grow up
  79. When Emma falls in love
  80. Last Kiss
  81. Dorothea
  82. Picture to burn
  83. Timeless
  84. Starlight
  85. Back to December
  86. This is why we can't have nice things
  87. Everything has changed
  88. Message in a bottle
  89. Tied together with a smile
  90. Right were you left me
  91. Castles crumbling
  92. Stay stay stay
  93. All of the girls you loved before
  94. I can see you
  95. You are in love
  96. Dress
  97. Exile
  98. I know places
  99. King of my heart
  100. New romantics
  101. New Year's Day
Taylor Swift

Más acerca del autor:

