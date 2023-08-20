La gira "The Eras Tour" de Taylor Swift sigue sorprendiendo y ahora todos los ojos están puestos en las "canciones sorpresa" que nos brindará en México.
Taylor Swift en México: ¿Qué "canciones sorpresa" vienen en su "The Eras Tour"?
Con una impresionante trayectoria de 10 álbumes de estudio y 12 premios Grammy, Taylor Swift tiene un arsenal de música para seguir cautivando a sus fanáticos. "The Eras Tour" promete ser un espectáculo completo, desde su setlist hasta su vestuario, pero lo que realmente mantiene emocionados a los swifties son las famosas "canciones sorpresa". ¿Cómo surgió esta idea? Aquí te lo contamos.
Desde el primer concierto de "The Eras Tour" en Phoenix, Arizona, Taylor anunció que agregaría dos canciones acústicas sorpresa en cada presentación, manteniéndolas en secreto hasta el momento del show.
En el Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México, Taylor Swift tiene cuatro fechas: 24, 25, 26 y 27 de agosto de 2023. Los rumores sobre las tan esperadas "canciones sorpresa" ya están circulando; ¿será "Me", "The Very First Night" o quizás "The Last Kiss"? Aunque no podemos confirmar aún cuáles serán, sí podemos decirte cuáles ha interpretado hasta ahora.
Hasta el momento, estas son algunas de las "canciones sorpresa" que Taylor Swift ha interpretado en 'The Eras Tour':
- The outside
- Tim McGraw
- State of Grace
- This is me trying
- Our song (x2)
- Snow on the Beach
- Cowboy like me
- White horse
- Sad beautiful tragic
- Ours
- Death by a thousand cuts (x2)
- Clean (x2)
- Jump then fall
- The lucky one
- Speak now
- Treacherous
- The great war
- You're on your own kid (x2)
- Mad woman
- Mean
- Wonderland
- You're not sorry
- A place in this world
- Today was a fairytale
- Begin again
- Cold as you
- The other side of the door
- Coney island
- High infidelity
- Gorgeous
- I bet you think about me
- How you get the girl
- Sparks fly
- Teardrops on my guitar
- Out of the woods
- Fifteen
- Would've could've should've
- Mine
- Gold rush
- Come back... Be here
- Forever & Always
- This love
- Hey Stephen
- The best day
- Should've said no
- Better man
- Question...?
- Invisible
- I think he knows
- Red
- Getaway car
- Maroon (x2)
- Holy ground
- False god
- Welcome to New York
- I wish you would
- The lakes
- You all over me
- I don't wanna live forever
- Hits different
- The moment I knew
- Haunted
- I almost do
- All you had to do was stay
- Breathe
- Mr. Perfectly Fine
- The last time
- Seven
- The story of us
- Paper rings
- If this was a movie
- Dear John
- Daylight
- It's only me when I'm with you
- Evermore
- Ivy
- Call it what you want
- Never grow up
- When Emma falls in love
- Last Kiss
- Dorothea
- Picture to burn
- Timeless
- Starlight
- Back to December
- This is why we can't have nice things
- Everything has changed
- Message in a bottle
- Tied together with a smile
- Right were you left me
- Castles crumbling
- Stay stay stay
- All of the girls you loved before
- I can see you
- You are in love
- Dress
- Exile
- I know places
- King of my heart
- New romantics
- New Year's Day