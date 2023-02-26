SAG Awards 2023: Ellos fueron los ganadores

Te puede interesar:
Artistas como Brenda Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis y Jason Bateman fueron algunos de los que se llevaron galardones a casa desde el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles para reconocerlos en la industria cinematográfica.
En Life and Style te presentamos la lista completa de los ganadores de SAG Awards 2023:
CINE
MEJOR REPARTO
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADORA)
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale (GANADOR)
Bill Nighy - Live
Adam Sandler - Hustle
What an inspiration. Thank you, Brendan! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/6bgVi7LZ33— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Basset - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADORA)
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
We love you too, @jamieleecurtis! pic.twitter.com/N8MkACPSpr— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADOR)
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
MEJOR ELENCO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN
Avatar: el camino del agua
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick (GANADOR)
The Woman King
TELEVISIÓN
MEJOR REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (GANADORA)
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Laura Linney - Ozark
Zendaya - Euphoria
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman - Ozark (GANADOR)
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
MEJOR REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Abbott Elementary (GANADORA)
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Marvel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN
Emily Blunt - The English
Jessica Chastain - Tammy & George (GANADORA)
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Nancy Nash-Betts - Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Hear from the incomparable @jes_chastain after her Actor® win! pic.twitter.com/3jCxIrjcUq— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN
Steve Carell - The Pacient
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Sam Elliot - 1883 (GANADOR)
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Evan Peters - Dahmer
MEJOR ELENCO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things (GANADORA)