SAG Awards 2023: Ellos fueron los ganadores

Artistas como Brenda Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis y Jason Bateman fueron algunos de los que se llevaron galardones a casa desde el Fairmont Century Plaza de Los Ángeles para reconocerlos en la industria cinematográfica.

En Life and Style te presentamos la lista completa de los ganadores de SAG Awards 2023:

CINE

MEJOR REPARTO

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADORA)

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale (GANADOR)

Bill Nighy - Live

Adam Sandler - Hustle

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Basset - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADORA)

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (GANADOR)

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

MEJOR ELENCO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN

Avatar: el camino del agua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick (GANADOR)

The Woman King

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (GANADORA)

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Laura Linney - Ozark

Zendaya - Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman - Ozark (GANADOR)

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

MEJOR REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary (GANADORA)

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Marvel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN

Emily Blunt - The English

Jessica Chastain - Tammy & George (GANADORA)

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Nancy Nash-Betts - Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN

Steve Carell - The Pacient

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Sam Elliot - 1883 (GANADOR)

Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Evan Peters - Dahmer

MEJOR ELENCO DE DOBLES DE ACCIÓN

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things (GANADORA)